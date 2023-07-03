Firefighters battle blaze that destroyed three flats in Southgate

The fire ripped through a loft on Newsholme Drive (via London Fire Brigade)

An investigation is under way after three flats in a three-storey building were destroyed by fire overnight in north-west London.

More than 120 firefighters rushed to the building engulfed in flames on Newsholme Drive in Southgate at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Around 50 people had already fled the burning building and there were no reports of injuries.

“Three flats in the loft space of a three-storey building that has been converted into flats were destroyed by fire,” the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

“Half of the building’s roof was also damaged.”

More than 120 firefighters tackled the blaze on Newsholme Drive (via London Fire Brigade)

Firefighters worked tirelessly to douse the blaze for more than four hours. It was brought under control just before 2am.

“The brigade’s drone team provided an aerial view to help the incident commander tackle the fire while a 32-metre turntable ladder was used to extinguish the flames,” LFB said on Monday.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus spent a number of hours working to bring the fire under control before dampening down to ensure the scene was safe.

(via London Fire Brigade)

“The Brigade was called at 2130 and the fire was brought under control by 0151. Crews from Southgate, Edmonton, Enfield, Tottenham, Hornsey, Finchley and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”