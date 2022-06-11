Firefighters battle apartment blaze located above historic bakery building in Chowchilla

Fire crews battled a blaze that destroyed an apartment located atop the historic Cornaggia’s Bakery building in Chowchilla early on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Chowchilla Volunteer Fire Department and Chowchilla Police officers responded to a call of a commercial structure fire located at 224 West Robertson Blvd. at 12:47 a.m., according to Chowchilla Fire Chief Fred Gaumnitz.

Officers were able to remove three people from an apartment, which was located above the Cornaggia’s Bakery building, that was burning.

“There was a husband, wife and baby that were sleeping in the apartment,” Gaumnitz said. “Chowchilla PD were able to get them out of the apartment.”

Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced, Madera City-Cal Fire and the Central California Women’s Facility Fire all aided in battling the fire. Crews battled the blaze for six hours, containing the fire to just the apartment building.

There were no injuries.

No other neighboring buildings suffered any fire damage. The Cornaggia’s Bakery building did suffer water damage, according to Gaumnitz.

The apartment was completely destroyed, displacing the family of three.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.