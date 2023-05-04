Firefighter injured while battling blaze at church in east Fort Worth, officials say

A firefighter battling a blaze at an abandoned church in east Fort Worth was injured when a wall collapsed on him, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5900 block of Tension Drive around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Fire was already coming from the roof when they arrived, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

A wall fell on one of the firefighters who was outside the building. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WFAA reported.

The fire spread to a nearby vacant home, and crews were still trying to get the fire under control as of 4:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown, according to WFAA.