Firefighter battling blaze falls through roof and dies, cops say. ‘Loved by so many’

An Illinois firefighter has died after he fell through the roof of a burning building, according to officials.

Chicago firefighter Andrew Price, 39, was standing on the roof opening holes for ventilation as the crew battled a fire inside the four-story building, Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said at a news conference streamed by WLS.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m., Nov. 13.

While Price was opening the holes, he fell through a light shaft, Nance-Holt said.

Madison Carter, who lives in the building, told WLS that Price “became trapped in her friend’s pantry space.”

Nance-Holt said they were able to locate Price fairly quickly and had to cut a hole in the wall to remove him from the building.

“When we first got eyes upon him, firefighter Price was responsive,” 12th Battalion Chief Michael McCormick told WMAQ.

Price was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Roughly 30 people live in the building, mostly DePaul University students, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“He’s risking his life to save me, he doesn’t have to do that, as much as that is his job, he still didn’t have to do what he did,” student Sean Graney told the Times. “It’s just really sad for me to know that someone passed away saving my life, saving all of these other people’s lives.”

Price was with the Chicago Fire Department for 14 years. His death is the fourth line-of-duty death this year, according to a Facebook post by the department.

“Firefighter Price made the ultimate sacrifice, bravely protecting our city,” the post said.

He was described as a “light of sunshine,” a “great firefighter,” WMAQ reported.

“We knew him as Drew, we all knew Drew. Drew worked out, he was a health nut, loved by so many and will be missed by all,” Nance-Holt said.

