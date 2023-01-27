Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

Dan Barker, PA Scotland
·3 min read

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.

The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.

Jenners fire
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh (Dan Barker/PA)

Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured at the Balmoral Bar in Edinburgh in 2009.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Mr Martin’s death in the line of duty as “dreadfully sad news”.

“This is a terrible tragedy for all who loved him – but also a reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day,” she said.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, hailed Mr Martin as a “dedicated firefighter and a well-loved member of the firefighting community”.

“Like so many firefighters, he put himself at risk to save the lives of others,” he said.

Ross Haggart, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s interim chief officer, said he and his colleagues were “devastated” at Mr Martin’s death.

“I speak for the entire service when I say that we are all devastated by the loss of Barry and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and colleagues at this deeply distressing time,” he said.

“Both Barry’s family and the service have been overwhelmed with the messages of support we have received and we thank everyone for the time they have taken to share these.

“Barry’s family would also like to thank all the medical staff who have cared for him.”

At its height, 22 fire appliances were sent to the scene at Rose Street, with more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze, which was reported at about 11.30am.

Witnesses saw a soot-covered firefighter being helped from the building by colleagues.

In all, six emergency workers were taken to hospital, five firefighters and one police officer.

Two firefighters were treated for burns, and a police officer and two firefighters for smoke inhalation. They have since been discharged.

Superintendent David Robertson of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

