Firefighter Adopts Puppy Saved from Burning Home and Plans to Teach Kids Fire Safety with the Dog

The Oregon pup, named Smoky, suffered burns on his back, feet, face and more

Jenifer Alcorn, Executive Director South Coast Humane Society, www.mysouthcoasthumane.org Smoky the puppy with his new firefighter owner

After a puppy in Oregon survived a house fire, he found a forever home with a firefighter and his family.

The puppy, now named Smoky, was caught in a house fire about three weeks ago, according to a Facebook post from the South Coast Humane Society, which took him in after his rescue. The home burned to the ground after rescuers removed the canine from the premises.

After the 16-lb. pup arrived at the shelter, staff discovered that he had sustained burns to his back, feet, face, and other parts of his body during the fire.

But after veterinary care and TLC, the puppy healed enough to be adopted.

According to the post, his recovery involved “lots of intensive care, multiple cold baths, applying medicated salve, wound management and skin removal, and lots of love!”

Jenifer Alcorn, Executive Director South Coast Humane Society, www.mysouthcoasthumane.org Smoky the puppy with the firefighter who adopted him after the dog was rescued from a burning home

While the puppy healed, the fire marshal who initially contacted the humane society about the injured pup, searched for potential adopters.

"The fire marshal knew that there was someone out there that would love this puppy and that he would bring true meaning to what happened to him," the post read.

Eventually, the marshal's search led her to Coos Bay, home to a firefighter friend who "fell in love" with little Smoky.

Jenifer Alcorn, Executive Director South Coast Humane Society, www.mysouthcoasthumane.org Smoky the puppy with his new owner

The firefighter and his wife visited Smoky "multiple times" while his skin healed to form a bond with the pup. So Smoky was ready to go home with the couple once the shelter felt "confident that his skin was on the mend and he could go home without the threat of infection," per South Coast Humane Society's post.

Now crate-trained, house-trained, and healed, the resilient pup went home with his new owner this weekend. Photos shared by the humane society show him settling in and cuddling with his new family.

According to the post, Smoky has already found a way to make the adversity he has faced these past few weeks meaningful — he will help his new owner teach children about fire safety.

After more healing and training, he will become "an advocate for the 'stop, drop, and roll' presentations in the school districts."



