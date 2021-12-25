Firefighter’s 11th Annual Toy and Food Drive sees great support

The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has wrapped up their 11th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser.

Firefighters from the local fire department braved the cold and snowy weather this past Saturday (Dec. 18) as they collected donations of food and toys through their final event outside of Foodland.

“The community was phenomenal,” said Mike Morrell, coordinator for the annual fundraising event and Captain at the Shelburne & District Fire Department. “It all came together very well, and in the end we were able to pull it off to help two organizations.”

Speaking with the Free Press, Morrell noted the kindness of both community partners and residents who helped raise the donations over the month long campaign.

“To see that community support to help those that need help, and to be able to give that back, it’s an awesome feeling,” said Morrell.

Each year the Shelburne and District Fire Department Toy and Food Drive fundraiser collects food donations for the Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, as well as toys and gift cards for Dufferin Children & Family Services (DCAFS).

Jennifer Moore, executive director at DCAFS, said approximately 300 families will be receiving some type of support through the gift cards or toys this year.

“Many families are having to choose between paying rent and buying food, let alone purchasing additional items during the holiday season. These donations, particularly gift cards, greatly assist families in being able to provide for basic needs as well as have their children enjoy the holiday season,” said Moore. “We are incredible grateful to everyone who volunteered their time and to all who donated – you really have made a difference in the welling being of our community.”

The donated items specific to DCAFS were picked up by the organization on Dec. 20 to be given to families in time for the holidays.

Food items will be donated to Shepherd’s Cupboard in the New Year when the local food bank reopens.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press