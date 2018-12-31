Fired, resigned, retired: Looking at the FBS coaching changes in 2018 The FBS coaching carousel has started to spin. Mark Richt re-signed at Miami on Sunday, and Manny Diaz left Temple to take the job with the Hurricanes. That means 24 FBS coaches have vacated their jobs during the 2018 college football season (including two at Temple) and 23 new coaches in the FBS heading into 2019. There have been 20 or more coaching changes each of the last three seasons. That included 20 in 2017, 23 in 2016 and 28 in 2015. Sporting News will track the coaching changes here throughout the 2018 season. Who's fired, resigned, retired and hired? Find out here.

1 Mike Jinks, Bowling Green Fired (Oct. 14): Jinks was fired after a 42-35 loss to Western Michigan, which dropped the Falcons to 1-6. Bowling Green had a 7-24 record under Jinks, who was hired in 2016. Carl Pelini replaced Jinks as interim coach. Hired (Nov. 28): Bowling Green hires Boston College offensive coordinator Scott Loeffler to the same position. Loeffler played quarterback at Michigan and has served as an assisant there and at Central Michigan, Florida, Temple, Auburn and Virginia Tech.

2 DJ Durkin, Maryland Fired (Oct. 31): Durkin was fired shortly after being reinstated on Oct. 30. Durkin previously had been placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Matt Canada has served as Maryland's interim coach this season. Hired (Dec. 4): Maryland hired Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, who served as the Terps' offensive coordinator from 2012-15. He spent the last three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Locksley is a Washington, D.C., native.

3 David Beaty, Kansas Fired (Nov. 4): Beaty was fired after the Jayhawks' 27-3 loss to Iowa State, which dropped the team to 3-6 on the season and Beaty to 6-39 during his Kansas tenure. The school announced its decision to move on from the fourth-year coach at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Hired (Nov. 18): Kansas athletic director Jeff Long hired longtime LSU coach Les Miles, who has a 141-45 record, to fill the vacancy.

4 Bobby Petrino, Louisville Fired (Nov. 11): The beleaguered coach was reportedly fired four-plus seasons into his second stint at Louisville, which saw him go 36-26, after a 53-24 loss to Syracuse on Friday. That includes a 2-8 stretch this season that saw his Cardinals give up an average of 53.8 points per game in four of the last five weeks, all losses. Hired (Dec. 5): Lousville hired Scott Satterfield, who compiled a 51-24 record with the Mountaineers.

5 Mike MacIntyre, Colorado Fired (Nov. 18): Colorado fired MacIntyre after a sixth straight loss dropped the Buffaloes to 5-6. MacIntyre had led Colorado to the Pac-12 South championship in 2016, but the Buffs were 30-44 since he took over in 2013. That included a 14-39 record in Pac-12 play. Hired (Dec. 5): Colorado hired Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who has been a defensive coordinator at the NFL and FBS levels. Tucker is yet another former assistant of Nick Saban to take a FBS job.

6 Everett Withers, Texas State Fired (Nov. 18): Withers was fired from Texas State one week before the end of his third season with the program. Withers had a 7-28 record with the Bobcats after compiling an 18-7 record with James Madison from 2014-15. Hired (Nov. 28): The Bobcats hired West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who served in the same position at Texas A&M and Cal before coming to West Virginia.

7 Brad Lambert, Charlotte Fired (Nov. 18): Lambert was let go after four seasons with the 49ers. He helped the program make the move to the FBS, and Charlotte showed progress this season by compiling a 4-7 record. Hired (Dec. 3): Charlotte named Will Healy its new head coach. Healy coached at Austin Peay the last three seasons.

8 Mark Whipple, UMass Fired (Nov. 20): Whipple's second stint with UMass ended after a fifth straight losing season. Whipple coached the Minutemen 1998-2003 then rejoined the school in 2014. UMass failed to win more than four games in a single season in that stretch. Hired (Dec. 5): UMass announced Walt Bell, who served as Florida State's offensive coordinator in 2018, would be their new coach. Bell, 34, played receiver at Middle Tennessee State.

9 John Bonamego, Central Michigan Fired (Nov. 23): Bonamego was fired after four seasons with the Chippewas. Central Michigan slipped to 1-11 with a 0-8 mark in Mid-American Conference play this season. Hired (Dec. 2): Central Michigan hired former Florida coach Jim McElwain, who spent the 2018 season as the receivers coach at Michigan.

10 Larry Fedora, North Carolina Fired (Nov. 25): Fedora was fired after seven seasons with the Tar Heels. Fedora made bizarre comments about CTE at ACC Media Days this season then led North Carolina to a 2-9 record. Hired (Nov. 26): The Tar Heels hire Mack Brown, who coached at North Carolina before taking the job at Texas. Brown led the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005.

11 Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech Fired (Nov. 25): Kingsbury and Texas Tech parted ways after six seasons. Kingsbury took the Red Raiders to three bowl games, but the program has endured three consecutive losing seasons. Hired (Nov. 29): Texas Tech hires Matt Wells to replace Kingsbury. Wells compiled a 44-34 record the last six seasons with the Aggies, including a 10-win season in 2018.

12 Mike Sanford, Western Kentucky Fired (Nov. 25): Sanford was fired at Western Kentucky after two seasons, according to multiple reports. Sanford, a former Notre Dame offensive coordinator, had a 9-16 record after two seasons. Hired (Nov. 27): The Hilltoppers hire Tyson Helton, who served as Tennessee's offensive coordinator in 2018.

13 Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech Retired (Nov. 28): Johnson retired after 11 seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Johnson, who implemented a triple-option offense, compiled an 82-59 record and led Georgia Tech to four ACC Coastal Division titles and a conference championship in 2009. Hired (Nov. 21): The Yellow Jackets hired Geoff Collins, who had a 15-10 record at Temple the last two seasons.

14 Scottie Montgomery, East Carolina Fired (Nov. 29): East Carolina fired Montgomery before the team's last regular-season game against N.C. State. The Pirates are one loss away from their third consecutive nine-loss season. Montomgery finished with a 9-26 record since 2016. Hired (Dec. 3): East Carolina hired James Madison coach Mike Houston.

15 Matt Wells, Utah State Resigned (Nov. 29): Wells resigned to take the same position at Texas Tech. Wells compiled a 44-34 record the last six seasons with the Aggies, including a 10-win season in 2018. Hired (Dec. 9): Utah State brought back Gary Andersen, who compiled a 26-24 record with the Aggies from 2009-12 before taking the Wisconsin job.

16 Terry Bowden, Akron Fired (Dec. 2): Bowden was fired at Akron one day after championship Saturday. Bowden spent seven seasons with the Zips, and he compiled a 35-52 record. Akron won the 2015 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and reached the MAC championship in 2017, but the Zips slipped to 4-8 in 2018. Hired (Dec. 15): Akron hires UT-Chattanooga coach Tom Arth, who previously coached at John Carroll.

17 Turner Gil, Liberty Dec. 2 (retired): Gil, a former Nebraska star quarterback, announced his retirement to focus on his wife Gayle, who is dealing with heart issues. Dec. 6 (hired): Liberty hires former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned from his post with the Rebels before the start of the 2017 college football season.

18 Bill Snyder, Kansas State Retired (Dec. 2): Snyder announced his retirement on Sunday. Snyder built the program from the bottom up from 1989-2005, a stretch that included five seasons with 11 wins from 1997-2003. He returned in 2009 and coached another 10 seasons. Hired (Dec. 10): Kansas State hires North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman, who has won three FCS national championships with the Bison.

19 Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State Dec. 4 (resigned): Satterfield resigned from his position at Appalachian State to take the same job as Louisville's head coach. Satterfield has a 51-24 record in six seasons with the Mountaineers.

20 Urban Meyer, Ohio State Dec. 5 (retired): Meyer retired after seven seasons with Ohio State. He compiled an 81-9 record, including a 7-0 record against rival Michigan, leading up to the Rose Bowl. Meyer served a three-games suspension to start the 2018 season and dealt with health issues stemming from an arachnoid cyst. Dec. 5 (hired): Ohio State hired Ray Day, who served as acting coach during Meyer's suspension, to be head coach.

21 Geoff Collins, Temple Resigned (Dec. 7): Collins took the Georgia Tech job after two seasons with Temple. The former Florida defensive coordinator had a 15-10 record with the Owls. Hired (Dec. 12): Miami (Fla.) defensive coordinator Manny Diaz took the job after three seasons with Miami. The Hurricanes' 2018 defense ranked second nationally in total defense (268 yards per game), first in pass defense (140.8 ypg), 24th in rush defense (122.9) and 15th in scoring defense (18.2).

22 Major Applewhite, Houston Fired (Dec. 30): Applewhite went 15-11 over the course of two seasons and a bowl game. Houston is commencing the search for its 15th football coach.

23 Mark Richt, Miami (Fla.) Retired (Dec. 30): Richt announced his intent to retire from Miami on Sunday, after just his third season. He went 26-13 during his Miami tenure, but retired after the Hurricanes went 7-6 in 2018, capped off with a 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl. Hired (Dec. 30): Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator from 2016-18 who left the program to take over Temple's program on Dec. 13, was announced as Miami's head coach the same day Richt retired.