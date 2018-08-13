Fired Ohio State assistant stopped for suspected DUI in 2013

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, right, and then-assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Ohio State expects to open fall camp as scheduled on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, but without coach Urban Meyer. Meyer was put on administrative leave on Wednesday, Aug. 1 over the handling of a longtime assistant who has been accused of domestic violence. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will be running the team while Ohio State investigates claims that Meyers wife knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Fired Ohio State assistant stopped for suspected DUI in 2013

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired last month after a history of domestic violence allegations became public, was arrested for suspected drunken driving in 2013 but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Documents obtained by The Blade in Toledo showed that Smith was stopped for speeding in Dublin, north of Columbus, in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2013. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and declining to take a blood-alcohol test.

In April 2013, Smith pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to control and paid a $375 fine.

It's not clear whether the misdemeanor was reported to the university. Smith's attorney declined to comment, and Ohio State didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Smith was fired on July 23. The university is investigating coach Urban Meyer's handling of the domestic abuse allegations against Smith. Smith has never been criminally charged.

