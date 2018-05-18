Fired Louisville athletic director Jurich nets $4.5 million settlement

Fired Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich agreed to a $4.5 million buyout with the university.

Louisville announced Friday that Jurich would receive the buyout in addition to nearly $2 million in deferred payments. As a stipulation of the settlement, Jurich is officially "terminated without cause."

"I have spent the better part of my career working with a dedicated team of athletes, coaches and staff to elevate the University of Louisville's Athletic Department and I am proud of what we accomplished which is well documented," Jurich said in a statement

Louisville placed Jurich on administrative leave and parted with head coach Rick Pitino after FBI investigators converged on the campus under allegations Adidas paid $100,000 to secure five-star recruit Brian Bowen for Louisville and that an assistant coach knew of the payment. Pitino maintains he had no knowledge of the arrangement, as does Bowen.

"Everyone is pleased that this matter has been successfully resolved," Louisville board of trustees chairman J. David Grissom said in a statement. "All parties can move forward to begin the next chapter."

Jurich's contract with the school ran through 2023.

