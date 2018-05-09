Fired Louisville assistant to join La Salle staff, reports say

Fired Louisville associate head coach Kenny Johnson is expected to be hired by La Salle in a similar position, CBSSports.com reported and ESPN confirmed, citing unidentified sources.

Former Villanova assistant Ashley Howard was named La Salle's coach on April 8.

Johnson would become the first assistant to land a Division I job after being fired because of allegations in a wide-ranging NCAA recruiting scandal, CBSSports.com noted.

Johnson, fired in November, was placed on administrative leave shortly after the federal authorities announced an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting that alleges Louisville was deeply involved in a pay-for-play scheme that included Adidas and five-star recruit Brian Bowen.

In addition to Johnson, the scandal resulted in the firings of Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and fellow assistant Jordan Fair.

According to a CBSSports.com source, "multiple" coaches have tried to hire Johnson this offseason only to have school administrators not let them.

Johnson is widely regarded as one of the nation's best recruiters, although the Louisivlle situation and the wider FBI investigation might cast a shadow on those kinds of designations.

He was a high school and AAU coach for several years in Virginia and Maryland before he began his college career at Towson. Johnson joined Tom Crean's staff at Indiana in 2012 before being hired by Pitino two years later.