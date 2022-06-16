Fired ‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Over Vaccine Requirements

Two former crew members who worked on ABC’s daytime soap “General Hospital” have filed suit against the Disney-owned network, claiming that their terminations over their refusal to get COVID vaccinations were “unconstitutional.”

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by James Wahl and Timothy Wahl in Los Angeles Superior Court, states, “On November 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate. It gave no reason for its decision, except to say that the company was ‘unable to conclude that you are prevented from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine due to a sincerely-held religious belief, practice, or observance.'” The document also calls the firings “unconstitutional.”

More to come…