Firecrackers Banned in Delhi-NCR From Midnight Till November 30, Says NGT Ahead of Diwali 2020

New Delhi, November 9: The National Green Tribunal on Monday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi and neighbouring areas from midnight to November 30. The sale and use of firecrackers will be banned in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well. The ban has been imposed on firecrackers ahead of Diwali due to rising pollution in the national capital and its adverse impact on patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). Firecrackers Ban in Delhi: SOPs to be Issued Today, Violators May Face Rs 1 Lakh Fine.

Here it may be noted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including those branded 'green', between November 7 and 30. Subsequently, police launched a crackdown on those selling or bursting firecrackers. Yesterday, police arrested two for bursting firecrackers after registering eight cases in this connection.

Police also suspended all licenses issued for the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and said that further action will be taken on the National Green Tribunal's directions. They have seized 593 kg of illegal crackers being sold in various parts of Delhi. Besides a rise in air pollution, the national capital is also witnessing a sharp spike in daily cases of coronavirus.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 7,745 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic struck the city, while the fatalities were 77 in the last 24 hours. In total, 50,99,774 tests have been conducted so far. According to Delhi government data, as many as 6,069 people recovered and 77 died in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,89,683 people have recovered, there are 41,857 active cases, and 6,989 people have died so far.