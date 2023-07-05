‘Fireballs flying at me.’ Firework lands in crowd, sparking chaos, Michigan video shows

A firework sparked chaos at a Michigan city’s “annual July 3 Jubilee” when it landed in a crowd of spectators, videos show.

“Whoa!” one person exclaimed in a video obtained by WWMT. “See that scares me. I don’t like that. Like fireballs flying at me.”

In another video shared on Facebook, firework spectators are heard screaming as someone shouts to “get down.” Warning: the linked video contains explicit language.

Several people were treated at the scene for “minor injuries,” The City of Allegan said in a statement, and one person was taken to a children’s hospital for evaluation.

The city said it contracted with Wolverine Fireworks Display to launch its annual firework display shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, July 3.

Wolverine Fireworks Display launches fireworks for the main show and finale using pontoon boats in the Kalamazoo River, and it launches them about 90 feet away from the pedestrian boardwalk for a proximate show.

Proximity fireworks are often used at events where fireworks are shot less than 75 feet away from the crowd, including at sporting games, according to Wolverine Fireworks Display.

“During the firework display, a firework cake from the proximate show unintentionally landed in a crowd located to the East of one of the pontoon boats,” the city said in the statement shared on Facebook.

“A firework cake is a series of tubes that have been fused together in one box for a chain reaction of shots and effects,” according to Mark’s Fireworks Factory Outlets website. Typically a cake will be square or rectangular in shape. Cakes are very popular for backyard shows, as they only require you to light them one time and have multiple shots and effects.”

McClatchy News reached out to Wolverine Fireworks Display on July 5 and was awaiting a response.

In a statement to WXMI, the company said, “We are deeply concerned with the events that occurred ... and hope everyone who was involved is okay! Our company is currently doing an internal investigation and talking with crew leaders, law enforcement, etc. to figure out the details.”

Several attendees expressed their disappointment with the event on Facebook.

“Fireworks ... were by far the most irresponsible and dangerous display I’ve ever witnessed,” Jeremy D Kirby wrote. “As a father I am saddened that I put my family in harms way ... We thought we were ok when the firework just landed but then it exploded as well. Everyone was running and kids were crying and maybe hurt. One man was hit in the eye, my niece was hit in the arm.”

“Someone in charge thought it would be an intelligent idea to set fireworks off WAY too close to the boardwalk from a pontoon boat when they malfunctioned and went sideways,” Anjie Folkening said. “My kids and parents didn’t get hit, but several fireballs flew right past their head and missed them by a hair! I understand many people were injured unfortunately, YIKES!”

Allegan is about 40 miles south of Grand Rapids.

