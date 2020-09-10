‘Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds’ Review: Werner Herzog’s Meteor Doc Fails to Make a Deep Impact

A consummate showman who would happily bungee jump into Hell with a camera in his hands just for the joy of narrating that footage, Werner Herzog was a legendary filmmaker long before the breakout success of “Grizzly Man” saw him reborn as a living meme — as a morbidly hilarious mouthpiece for the savagery of a world that doesn’t think you’re special. Somewhere between pulling Joaquin Phoenix from a car wreck, brushing off a bullet wound in the middle of an on-camera interview, and coming to the deadpan conclusion that Timothy Treadwell was eaten alive by his bear friends because “the common denominator of the universe is chaos, hostility, and murder,” this titan of New German Cinema became a human version of the “this is fine” dog.

Not that Herzog seemed to mind. Not only did the new cachet make it possible for him to be more prolific than ever before, such memeification also felt like a strangely fitting reward for a man who’s spent his entire life aspiring to become a myth (and has never been shy about perpetuating that myth himself). After decades of laughing at the mercilessness of death, Herzog stumbled upon a characteristically ecstatic way to survive it. His singular brand of nihilism will outlive us all.

But for now Herzog is still in his body, and it’s hard to imagine that he’ll be leaving it behind any time soon. With the pesky matter of his own immortality out of the way, it stands to reason that he should turn his attention to the nuts and bolts of what eternity might entail. To the end of our species. To what Carl Sagan called “starstuff.” A documentary about meteors and what they might be able to tell us about the mysteries of deep space… well, at this point in Herzog’s career it might be the closest thing to a logical next step. No other filmmaker has been so eager to stare death in the eyes, and so there ought to be something poignant about Herzog — almost 80, and his inimitable voice starting to thin — confronting the inevitable with his usual stoicism.

But there isn’t. Not quite. In stark contrast to 2016’s “Into the Inferno” — the other film that Herzog has made with University of Cambridge professor Clive Oppenheimer, who earns his own co-director credit here — “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” feels . Not incurious (Herzog considers boredom to be a character flaw, and wouldn’t dream of allowing his own to seep through the screen), but somehow divested, as if all this talk about cosmic dust and non-existence only concerns him indirectly.

On the one hand, it’s easy to forgive Herzog for not being able to wrap his mind around a world without him in it; if making five movies with Klaus Kinski didn’t kill him, it’s hard to imagine what possibly could. On the other hand, “Fireball” splinters into so many scattered pieces as it hurtles into our atmosphere that it almost seems as if the movie is trying to ignore any of the harder truths that might hold it together. Herzog’s documentaries have grown shaggier and more episodic over time, but this one is often lost in space without him on screen as its star.

Maybe it’s just not as fun with Oppenheimer as his avatar. While the professor is as engaging and amiable as ever, Herzog’s shtick has never worked as well with an understudy; each time his voiceover narration starts musing about “the silent vastness of the Australian desert” or a Mexican beach resort “so godforsaken you want to cry,” you can’t help but feel his absence more acutely onscreen. It’s a relief, then, that Herzog’s eye for eccentric characters hasn’t dulled a bit; even his most science-minded documentaries have always been shaped by an anthropological bent, and “Fireball” (which might be the most science-minded of them all) is no exception.

The film takes us from Wolfe Crater in the outback to the Ensisheim meteorite in France, the Pan-STARRS Operational Center in Hawaii, the roof of a sports arena in Oslo, and of course the spot in the Yucatán Peninsula where the Chicxulub impactor landed some 66 million years ago and likely wiped out all the dinosaurs, but for all that globetrotting it’s still the people who stand out. Even the fake ones. Among the funniest moments in a movie that could have benefited from a slightly lighter touch: A visit to the Ensisheim museum, where a muscular animatronic mannequin named John offers an astronomy lecture that ends with the robot conceding “I’m not a prophet, I’m just a miner.”