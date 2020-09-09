Fireball Has a New Cinnamon-Flavored Egg Nog to Kick Off the Holiday Season

From Best Products

Prepare your taste buds for a little heat this holiday season! Fireball has a new product that’s not whiskey, but still fully has our attention. The new cinnamon-flavored egg nog will give you all the kick without the booze.

You’re used to drinking the cinnamon whiskey on the rocks, in a cocktail, or as a shot. Now the flavor can be part of your Christmas traditions. The Fireball Holiday Nog is nonalcoholic, but still packs all the taste of cinnamon, so it’ll remind you of the original drink. Plus, you can always add a shot (or two) of actual Fireball to get extra warm and toasty.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for the holidays to start sipping. The Fireball Holiday Nog will be exclusively available in Walmart stores beginning at the end of September, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. Each quart carton is just $2.98, so there’s no reason not to stock up for holiday parties.

Whether you decide to sip the nonalcoholic egg nog as-is, or join us in adding a couple shots of Fireball, it’s already shaping up to be the most wonderful time of year.

