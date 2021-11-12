Firearms officer Richard Hammond sacked by Met Police over speeding ticket lie

PC Richard Hammond has been sacked by the Met Police (Evening Standard)

A firearms officer who was convicted of perverting the course of justice when he pressured his girlfriend into lying about a speeding ticket has been sacked by the Met Police.

PC Richard Hammond, 36, was at the wheel of Vicky Courtis’ Fiat 500 when it was caught on camera breaking the 20mph speed limit on Tower Bridge.

The officer convinced Ms Courtis to pretend they did not know who had been driving, telling her “if you love me, you will do this”, and he successfully dodged a speeding fine.

But she later shopped him to police on Valentine’s Day, revealing the truth after the breakdown of their relationship over allegations he had cheated on her.

Hammond was convicted after a trial and handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence last month, with 250 hours of community service.

In the wake of his conviction, the officer went through a fast-tracked disciplinary process and has now been sacked by the Met.

“PC Hammond was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct at the level of gross misconduct. He was dismissed without notice,” Scotland Yard said.

Inner London crown court heard Hammond was caught speeding just after 6am on August 26 2018 after borrowing his girlfriend’s car to drive to and from work.

When the ticket was issued, Ms Courtis passed it on to Hammond but he suggested she ask for further photographic evidence, claiming she did not know who was driving in a deliberate attempt to frustrate the prosecution.

“He said ‘if we say we don’t know who was driving, they would drop the prosecution’,” she told the trial.

“He said he couldn’t take the points - being a police officer you need a clean record of driving. We had just got back together. He was kind of saying ‘if you love me you will do this’. Later on, it developed into ‘you will take the points – if you don’t I will lose my job and it will be your fault’.

“I was trying to prove to him that I did love him and would do that.”



The speeding ticket was ultimately dropped as the issuing force, City of London Police, ran out of time to bring a legal prosecution.

When the romance broke down, Ms Hammond spoke to police on February 14, 2019, and revealed the truth.

“He asked me to lie so he wouldn’t lose his job in the police. He was the person driving the car,” she said.

Hammond, from West Kensington, claimed at trial he was the victim of a “revenge” plot, and suggested there was genuine doubt over who had been driving.

The PC was convicted at trial on September 7. His misconduct hearing concluded on October 28.

