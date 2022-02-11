Fire vehicles coming to Portland

Following the fire in late December that destroyed the Portland Fire station and all its contents, including fire vehicles, Rideau Lakes is set to take possession of fire vehicles later this month.

Rideau Lakes Fire Chief Scott Granahan, during a late-January municipal services committee (MSC) meeting, said the fire department was successful in getting deals for the three replacement fire vehicles, including a rescue vehicle which is anticipated to be delivered around Feb. 15 to Feb. 17.

The replacement pumper is anticipated to be delivered in a similar time frame as the rescue vehicle while the delivery of the tanker vehicle will be delivered at a later date, as assembly is expected to be done over the next 60 to 90 days, according to Granahan.

"We still have use of the tanker that we got from Northumberland County, indefinitely to cover that," added the chief.

According to a community update issued by the Township recently, all costs associated with the redevelopment of the fire station and associated equipment are covered by the Township's insurer, on a "like-for-like basis."

As a result of the fire, the three fire vehicles that were housed in the facility, which included a pumper, tanker and rescue vehicle, were destroyed. They have been temporarily replaced by neighboring fire departments and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.

Currently some temporary fire vehicles are being housed in the public works bays in Crosby and there is also a rapid response unit location in Portland.

According to the report, the response to emergencies in the Portland firehall coverage area has been provided without gaps, thanks to the help of fire service partners from several communities that shared equipment, apparatus and staffing coverage.

The three-bay facility located on Colborne Street, known as the Rideau Lakes Fire Station No. 2, is still being held as part of the fire scene investigation. Granahan said he's waiting for the Office of the Fire Marshal's approval to release the site for the debris to be cleaned up.

As the investigation into the probable cause is still ongoing and awaiting test results, approval has not been given. A timeline for approval hasn't been given but once it's provided the site will be remediated, said the community update.

An initial groundwater sample indicates no adverse impacts related to the fire. The Ministry of the Environment of Ontario is reviewing the data and other updates will be provided as the results are returned. As well, the Township is working with the ministry to assess any environmental impacts. The engineering firm has sampled groundwater, soil and the affected stormwater catchbasin.

To welcome the two new trucks to the department, the Rideau Lakes Fire and Rescue is inviting the community to attend a kid-focused event. Firefighters will be on site at the Portland Community Hall on Saturday Feb. 19 to show off the new trucks, answer any questions and serve hot chocolate and cookies, said township officials.

The MSC carried a resolution that letters of appreciation be sent to all municipalities and agencies that support the township's fire recovery and that Rideau Lakes volunteers be commended for their services and community involvement.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom said: "Our appreciation as a community for the volunteer work they do in the hall, with Lombard Manor, the Elgin Santa Claus Function and things of that manor. Those little things mean a lot to our community.”

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times