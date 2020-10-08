Technophobe? 'Even a Luddite can use' the Amazon Fire TV Stick—it's on sale for $20

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Got an older TV? With video streaming all the rage these days, you can get in on the action and upgrade it to a smart TV—instantly—with the Amazon Fire TV Stick (second generation). And right now, it’s on sale for half off; it’s just $20 (was $40) at woot.com. This is also the all-time lowest price ever on this streamer!

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get free standard shipping with this Fire TV Stick since Woot! is also an Amazon-owned company. However, if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of free shipping.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick couldn’t be easier to use. Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports. And that’s it: The streaming device will search for your home’s Wi-Fi network automatically and wait for you to log in.

Once everything is synced up, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, Starz, Showtime and much more. You’ll also find fun interactive settings like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb.

“I have two televisions. One is in the bedroom and has an older Fire TV stick. The other is the big screen TV in the living room and that is now hooked up with the new Fire TV stick. I'm a huge fan,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “I can view all my favorite apps, including my Amazon Prime Video. I rarely if ever use my cable anymore. The only time I do is for sporting events—and I could do that with an app on the Fire TV. I'm ready to ‘cut the cable.’ I do over 90 percent of my TV viewing using the Fire TV.”

For more convenience, you can use the remote with the built-in Alexa virtual assistant to access news, weather and sports scores hands-free, as well as search for your favorite movies and TV shows with just the sound of your voice. The Fire TV Stick even supports Dolby Audio for crisp and crystal clear audio. How about that?!

“Just what I needed! I purchased the Fire Stick because my tv is just old enough to not support some streaming services offered on Amazon Prime. The Fire Stick works great and I had no trouble setting it up,” shared another satisfied shopper. “The video and audio quality is much better compared to the apps installed on the TV.”

