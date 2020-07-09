Amazon's having a fire sale on Fire TVs—they start at just $100

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 33 percent on Fire TV Edition TVs—plus get a free Echo Dot! (Photo: Amazon)

When’s the best time to upgrade your old TV? Right now!

From 24 inches to 50 inches, Amazon’s having a massive sale on Fire TV Edition TVs with savings up to 33 percent. If you’re looking for a shiny new toy, here’s your chance to save big on HD and 4K TVs of various shapes and sizes with prices starting at just $100.

All of the models below feature Fire TV already built-in, so you can start watching Hamilton, Stranger Things, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, High Fidelity, Homecoming, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Mandalorian and more as soon as you get set up.

Shop the sales below and happy streaming:

Save $50—Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon has one of its bestselling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $100 (was $150).

As a Fire TV Edition, this model features video streaming with instant access to Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV—it’s already built-in. Even better? Alexa is included in the remote.

“This is an excellent little 24-inch TV. Works great for small rooms,” writes an excited five-star reviewer. “I’ve had zero issues with my TV or remote...Fire Stick TV is the way to go. Love having access to Netflix, YouTube and everything else.”

Save $40 on this 32-inch Fire TV Edition TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Right now, Amazon has the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for $140, down from $180—and it’s one of the retailer’s best-selling TVs. With a Standard HD resolution of 720p, it’s the perfect size for a small space. And it lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more without adding a separate device.

“This has been the best Amazon purchase by far,” raves a satisfied shopper. “We have been so happy. Crystal clear picture, easy access to everything with Alexa, super easy to navigate. I absolutely recommend this TV to anyone.”

Save $80 on this 43-inch Fire TV Edition TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Want something bigger? Amazon has this Insignia 43-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for $200, or $80 off. This model outputs video at a 4K Ultra resolution of 2160p for much better clarity compared to standard.

Alexa is included in its remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Rocketman,” and she’ll make your wish come true. This model is ideal for cord-cutters since it turns over-the-air TV into a cable-like experience.

“I am so happy with my new Fire TV. The instructions weren't complicated. I was able to switch flawlessly between my cable and the Fire TV apps. Once I was able to adjust the sound quality it's also good. The clarity of the picture is wonderful,” shares a delighted five-star Amazon reviewer. “This is so perfect for me.”

Save $60 on this 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Step up to 4K with this Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV—Fire TV Edition, on sale for $290, or $60 off. A considerable upgrade from the 43-inch model, it features 4K resolution at 2160p. Just like the models above, this Insignia 4K TV features Fire TV built-in and it’s ready to stream—including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Now and more.

“We cut the cord long ago, but with so many Internet interruptions lately due to the pandemic. I find myself not streaming as much TV as before, and I really appreciate the broadcast channel integration,” shares another five-star Amazon reviewer. “It's the integration that's magic. All TV sets have a coax cable input, but where this TV excels is in how Amazon has integrated the broadcast channels seamlessly into the familiar interface. Love it.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

