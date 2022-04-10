New fire truck reported stolen from volunteer service in B.C.'s Cariboo region

A member of the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department stands with a F-150 truck that was purchased in 2021 and reported stolen on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook - image credit)

A volunteer fire department in B.C.'s Cariboo region says a new truck carrying medical equipment, worth about $90,000 in total, has been stolen.

Todd Schley, fire chief with Cariboo Regional District's Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department, said on Saturday that the new vehicle was discovered missing around 7 a.m. PT from one of its fire halls in Bridge Lake in the South Cariboo. The hall is about an hour-and-45-minute drive northwest of Kamloops.

"It's a huge value and it's a huge loss," he said. "It's going to affect all the members of our community, so it's disappointing that someone took a vital resource away."

The vehicle is a 2021 Ford F-150 4X4 crew cab with distinctive markings of the fire department.

The department has had it for a year and it's the only one of its kind in the department's fleet. It is used to access difficult areas to provide rescue or medical care that are harder to reach with the department's fire engines.

Schley is asking anyone with information to contact 100 Mile House RCMP.

Similar vehicle stolen in Williams Lake recovered

Meanwhile Williams Lake RCMP said on Saturday that a search and rescue vehicle reported stolen in Williams Lake earlier in April has been recovered.