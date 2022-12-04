Fire that trapped man inside bedroom was deliberately set: Saskatoon Fire Department

A man was trapped in a bedroom during a fire in the Lakeview neighbourhood Sunday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department said. (Saskatoon Fire Department - image credit)

A man was trapped in a bedroom as the ground floor suite around burned on Sunday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received a call at 5:11 a.m. reporting a fire in a ground-floor suite, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Fire engines and a ladder truck were sent to the multi-residential condominium in the 800 Block of Kingsmere Boulevard in the southeastern area of the city, where crews saw flames coming from a window of the suite.

The formerly trapped man had escaped through a window, and was treated for unknown injuries.

Saskatoon Fire Department

The suite's smoke alarm as well as the building's fire alarm were ringing, alerting residents to evacuate, said the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters checked the 28 suites for occupants and told people to leave the building, the release said.

Crews brought the fire under control at 5:41 a.m., and residents were allowed back in at 6:28 a.m.

An investigation determined the fire was deliberately set in the hallway of the suite where the man was trapped in the bedroom, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Saskatoon police will continue their investigation.

The Saskatoon Fire Department estimates the damage at $35,000