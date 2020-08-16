California Issues Alert Warning Of Horrifying Fire Tornado In New Sierra Blaze

California officials issued a warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado” — in a new blaze in the eastern Sierras. The wildfire is burning so hot that it has the power to create its own weather phenomenon with deadly blasts of blazing heat, flames and wind.

The wildfire raging near the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada, grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday and quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service.

Some 300 firefighters were battling the blaze, which was first reported Friday afternoon. It was only 5% contained Saturday afternoon as it burned over a ridge and jumped Highway 395 near the Nevada border.

⚠️CLOSE CALL. #TMFR Brush Engine 44 on scene earlier today as #LoyaltonFire jumped HWY 395 with vehicles stuck on the road. The crew provided protection and got the vehicles out of harms way. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/iDTWzXo7Y8 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 16, 2020

“Fire behavior is extreme, and a smoke column will be visible throughout the Sierra Valley and North Reno,” Forest Service officials warned Saturday.

Officials spotted a threatening “pyro-cumulonimbus cloud” in the early afternoon created by the fire south of Chilcoot.

“Extremely dangerous fire behavior noted on the Loyalton Fire!” tweeted the National Weather Service in Reno.

The rotating columns and fire whirls of the burgeoning cloud are “capable of producing a fire-induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph,” the National Weather Service warned in its fire tornado alert. “This is extremely dangerous for firefighters.”

Extremely dangerous fire behavior noted on the #LoyaltonFire! Rotating columns and potential for fire whirls. Responders should exercise extreme caution!!! https://t.co/DYghar7yiz — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 15, 2020

By late Saturday afternoon the NWS tweeted that the pyrocumulus had weakened and the “immediate threat of tornadic activity” had decreased — though the message warned of continuing “extreme fire behavior.”

The tornadic pyrocumulus has weakened & the immediate threat of tornadic activity has decreased for the #LoyaltonFire. Extreme fire behavior will continue into this evening w/new Fire Tornadoes & strong gusts in excess of 60 mph remain possible. Stay away from the fire area. — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 15, 2020

There were no immediate reports of injuries by late Saturday. But sections of three counties were under mandatory evacuation orders.

