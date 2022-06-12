"Fire Tony!" chants break out; White Sox fall to Texas 11-9

CHICAGO (AP) — Loud chants of “Fire Tony!” broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday.

La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.

Chicago has lost three of four. Texas won for just the fourth time in its last 11 games.

Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off AL ERA leader Martín Pérez, helping Chicago take a 5-0 lead into the fifth.

The Rangers clawed back. Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the fifth and Texas tied it at 7 on Jonah Heim’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, prompting the crowd of 30,221 to begin chanting at La Russa.

Nathaniel Lowe's second double of the game started a four-run 10th for Texas. A passed ball by Reese McGuire scored another run and Marcus Semien hit a two-run single.

Chicago closed within two runs in the bottom half before Joe Barlow retired Luis Robert and José Abreu.

Texas reliever Matt Moore (3-0) fanned five in two scoreless innings. Matt Foster (1-1) took the loss.

PHILLIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out eight over six innings, Bryson Stott hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia won its ninth straight game, matching its longest streak in 11 years.

The Phillies have won nine straight for the first time July 29-Aug. 6, 2011. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson improved to 8-0 since taking over for the fired Joe Girardi.

Wheeler (5-3) won his first start since a stop on the paternity list, tossing two-hit ball and walking none. Nick Castellanos had a run-scoring single in the first and added a check-swing RBI double in the eighth.

The Phillies jumped on Madison Bumgarner (2-6) with three runs in the first two innings.

BRAVES 10, PIRATES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson blooped a three-run single and Ozzie Albies added a grand slam in an eight-run seventh inning as Atlanta extending its winning streak to 10 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, on their longest winning streak since 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.

Trailing 4-2, the Braves batted around in the seventh against Duane Underwood Jr. (0-2) and Chris Stratton. Albies’ fifth career slam put the Braves ahead 10-4.

Jesse Chavez (1-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

The Pirates have struck out at least 10 times in five straight games and lost their season-worst fifth straight.

YANKEES 8, CUBS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit two of the Yankees’ six solo homers off rookie Matt Swarmer, and New York routed Chicago for its 10th win in 11 games.

Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and former Cub Anthony Rizzo also went deep against the 28-year-old right-hander as the Yankees hit their most homers since Sept. 17, 2020, against Toronto.

The Yankees are a major league-best 43-16. The four other times they won at least 43 of their first 59 games, they won the World Series — in 1928, 1939, 1953 and 1998.

Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed five hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked none. Ron Marinaccio and Lucas Luetge pitched a hitless inning each, and the Yankees tied the Mets for the big league lead with their ninth shutout.

Swarmer (1-1) took the loss as Chicago lost its fifth straight, matching its longest skid this season.

ATHLETICS 10, GUARDIANS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seth Brown’s grand slam capped a five-run seventh inning, and Oakland stopped a 10-game skid — its longest in 11 years — by beating Cleveland.

Steven Vogt, Christian Bethancourt and Sean Murphy also homered for Oakland, and Vogt had three hits and was hit by a pitch.

The A’s lost 10 in a row from May 30 to June 9, 2011. Oakland lost nine straight this year from April 29 to May 8, giving the A’s a pair of losing streaks of nine or more games in the same season for the first time since 1978.

Frankie Montas (3-6) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings to win for the first time since April 18 against Baltimore.

Eli Morgan (2-2) took the loss.

GIANTS 3, DODGERS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw returned from the injured list and gave up a go-ahead home run to Thairo Estrada in a two-run second inning as San Francisco beat Los Angeles.

Los Angeles outhit the Giants 13-5 but stranded 14 runners and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers have lost eight of 12.

Kershaw (4-1) had been sidelined by an inflamed joint in his back since a May 7 win at the Chicago Cubs. He allowed three hits and two walks in four innings with four strikeouts.

Estrada drove a 1-2 slider over the wall in left for his fourth homer and Luis Gonzalez added an RBI single in a 31-pitch second inning.

Cody Bellinger hit an RBI double in the eighth and Freddie Freeman homered in the ninth for LA.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career as St. Louis rallied past Cincinnati.

Cincinnati led 4-1 in the eighth but blew a save for the seventh time in 17 chances despite outhitting the Cards 12-7.

Tyler O’Neill, who had three RBIs, hit a two-run double that pulled St. Louis to 4-3 in the eighth. Joel Kuhnel (0-1) walked Dylan Carlson leading off the ninth but got Molina to ground into a double play. Juan Yepez singled and Edman hit his sixth home run.

Nick Wittgren (1-0) pitched a one-hit ninth for his first win with St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt’s streak of reaching base ended at 46 games with an 0-for-4 day.

TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and Detroit beat Toronto.

Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn’t issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save.

Reyes, back in the lineup after recovering from a quad strain, and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (5-5) allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits while striking out four in six innings.

TWINS 6, RAYS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MLB batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and Minnesota spoiled Shane Baz’s season debut, beating Tampa Bay.

Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games. He homered as part of a five-run third inning against Baz (0-1), who allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings on three hits and three walks.

Trevor Megill (2-1), one of five Twins relievers who pitched a scoreless inning, worked the fifth. Emilio Pagán earned his eighth save.

NATIONALS 6, BREWERS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers and Washington sent Milwaukee to its eighth consecutive loss.

Washington broke it open in the fifth against starter Eric Lauer (5-2). Soto's two-run shot put Washington up 6-1, and Cruz followed two pitches later with a blast. Bell sent a 3-1 pitch for homer down the left field line as Washington won for the fifth time in eight games.

Patrick Corbin (3-8) gave up four runs in six-plus innings to win consecutive starts for the first time since June 15-20 of last year.

Christian Yelich led off the game with a home run, but the Brewers couldn’t muster anything else until Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the seventh. Mark Mathias hit his first big league homer to make it 8-4. Luis Urías added a two-run homer in the ninth.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Nevin hit a three-run home run and Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays each added an RBI, leading Baltimore over Kansas City.

Nevin's second homer of the season gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the sixth. The homer scored Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman, who scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch (2-6) gave up four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits, one walk and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts.

Tyler Wells (3-4) went six innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits and two walks. He struck out four.

PADRES 2, ROCKIES 1, 10TH INNING, 1ST GAME

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home when a two-out wild pitch in the 10th inning led to a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz, lifting San Diego to the win in the opener of a doubleheader with Colorado.

Machado began the 10th at second base and stayed there as Carlos Estevez (1-4) retired the first two batters. Estevez then bounced a breaking ball and Machado took off for third. Díaz’s throw went wild, and Machado raced home ahead of the throw to the plate by left fielder Yonathan Daza.

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the third for the Padres, who have won seven of eight and improved to 37-22, the best start in franchise history through 59 games. Colorado has lost seven of nine.

Steven Wilson (4-1) pitched a scoreless 10th.

MARLINS 5, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Braxton Garrett pitched six strong innings, Jon Berti drove in two runs and Miami extended its winning streak to five games.

Garrett (1-1) allowed six hits and an unearned run with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the win in his second start this season.

The Marlins scored three runs in the second inning with the help of a costly error by rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña.

Framber Valdez (6-3) allowed four hits and four runs, two earned, with three walks in six innings and had his five-game winning streak halted as the Astros lost their third straight.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

