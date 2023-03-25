Fire shuts down St. John's International Airport

St. John's International Airport. (CBC - image credit)

CBC

A fire at St. John's Regional Airport has shut down the terminal building this morning.

It began on the second floor of the terminal at around 11:30 P.M. last night.

St. John's Regional Fire Department as well as Airport Emergency responders were able to contain the fire to a specific area. The cause is as yet unknown.

No one was hurt in the incident, however it has disrupted travel on a day when many flights were already cancelled or delayed due to the storm already lashing the east coast of Newfoundland.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline before heading to the airport, but the terminal remains closed for the time being.

More to come.



