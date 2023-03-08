Fire shuts down both directions of I-5 at JBLM after wrong way vehicle hits semi

A vehicle fire on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord shut down both directions of travel on the busy freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Robert Reyer said a collision between a wrong way vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes hit a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, resulting in the fire.

There are no serious injuries reported.

The wreck site is just north of JBLM’s main gate, Reyer said.