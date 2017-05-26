Fire score twice in first 10 minutes to beat FC Dallas 2-1

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic, center, celebrates with midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, left, and forward Michael de Leeuw after scoring his second goal against the Colorado Rapids, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Bridgeview, Ill. The Fire won 3-0. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) -- Nemanja Nikolic and David Accam scored in the opening 10 minutes and the Chicago Fire beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Thursday night.

Chicago (7-3-3) extended its winning streak to four games to match the second-longest run in club history. FC Dallas (5-2-4) has lost two straight after a fast start.

Nikolic opened the scoring in the third minute. Bastian Schweinsteiger was left alone on the left side and he sent in a cross that Nikolic redirected home at the near post. After FC Dallas tied it in the sixth minute, Accam scored in the ninth. He controlled a long ball at the corner of the 18-yard box, took four little touches and sent it under a diving Chris Seitz.

Accam is the first player in club history to score in five straight games.

FC Dallas scored on Roland Lamah's poke after two failed clearances in the box by the Fire.