Fire at Sacramento County assisted living facility leaves one person critically hurt

A fire Monday afternoon at an assisted living facility left a resident in critical condition, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies assisted on the call at the Golden Pond senior living facility on the 3000 block of Mayhew Road in the Rosemont area.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews also responded about 2:45 p.m. after reports that an occupant had caught fire in their room, the department said in a Tweet.

According to the department, facility staff were able to extinguish the fire before crews arrived. Medics took the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.