Fire rules for Airbnb owners take effect next month – how you can still comply and avoid a fine

With new fire safety rules taking effect in less than a month, many would-be casual Airbnb landlords might well think twice about listing their spare room.

While hosts have long been required to be compliant with fire rules, many holiday let owners were not aware of the law, and are now being forced to scramble to install smoke detectors and fire doors.

From October 1, anyone who lets a property for even a single night will need to create a written fire safety risk assessment – or pay someone else to – before they can take in paying guests. This includes owners using Airbnb and other booking platforms.

Previously smaller holiday let businesses, defined as those employing fewer than five staff members, did not have to physically write down their fire assessment, although they were still required to have one.

Landlords can be forced to close their properties until they’ve been made fire safe or can face hefty fines and up to two years in prison for non-compliance.

It can be intimidating to take on a fire assessment but the Government has issued step-by-step guidance with illustrated examples to help flat and cottage owners do their own assessments.

Here, Telegraph Money explains what the new rules mean, how to comply and what could happen if you get it wrong.

The Government guidance

The Home Office published a fire risk assessment guide for “small paying-guest accommodation” owners in March ahead of the new requirements taking effect in October.

The guide covers the rules introduced under the Government’s fire safety programme and includes a template for a fire risk assessment for flats and two-storey buildings.

The key tenet of the guidance is the means of escape in case of a fire. This means you need to think about how a guest would get out if there was a fire in a bedroom, or a kitchen, and consider how fires might be started. The route should be kept clear and this should be checked daily.

The guidelines say that there should be no candles given to paying guests, and that owners should install interlinked smoke detectors in all bedrooms, corridors, staircases, dining rooms and lounges. Heat detectors should be installed in kitchens.

Alarms should be connected to the mains electricity supply but have tamper-proof batteries in case of blackouts. They need to be loud enough to wake someone in a deep sleep and should be tested weekly.

Top 10 areas with biggest rise in holiday lets

Doors should not require a key to open from inside, and homeowners should make sure that any escape routes are lined with fire doors which take more than 30 minutes to burn. For bathroom, toilet and cupboards, non-fire proof doors are acceptable.

Guests should be instructed to close doors while sleeping, and front doors should be self-closing. You should check each week that doors are closing properly and that they can be easily opened.

Night lights should be provided on staircases or rechargeable torches left in guest rooms, although the exact measures expected vary from home to home.

Alarm and fire detection systems should be serviced every six months, and escape lighting once a year.

Although guests should not be expected to fight fires themselves, fire blankets and extinguishers should be provided near the kitchen.

Furniture should be compliant with the amended Furniture and Furnishings (Fire) (Safety) Regulations 1988. This will usually be indicated by a label on the item itself.

Fire hazards include smoking, arson, heaters and electrical goods and kitchens, so any assessment should consider how to reduce these risks. Dangerous substances, such as petrol, and large piles of rubbish can also increase the chance of a fire breaking out, and should not be kept inside.

For a one-bedroom studio apartment that is rented out, the front door is expected to be a fire door, and a smoke alarm should be installed, according to the Home Office’s examples.

For a two-bedroom flat with an entrance hall, two smoke detectors and a heat detector should be installed, depending on the flat’s layout. The front door should also be a fire door, in order to protect the planned 30-minute escape route.

Extra guidance is expected to be published when the rules come into force next month.

The 38-page document also points to other sources of information for hosts that are worried about becoming compliant, such as Fireengland.uk and VisitEngland.

Are you a competent person?

Assessments need to be carried out by a “competent person”, and it is the duty of the “Responsible Person” – the landlord or owner – to make sure this is the case.

While a competent person does not need to have any specific qualifications, they do need to understand all the relevant legislation.

They will also need to have appropriate training in the general principles of fire safety and an understanding of how people react to fires.

A competent person will be able to identify fire hazards and risks and put in place mitigating measures in order to improve safety.

Simon Tudor, a fire safety expert and founder of London Fire Consultants, said only the simplest properties should be assessed by the owner.

“Seek professional advice if at any point you feel unsure about what you are doing,” he explains.

“What you are aiming to do is not just tick the boxes on the report but to protect the building from fire.”

When looking for consultants, you should check that they are covered by a professional body registration scheme and that they have third party accreditation by a UKAS accredited body. The Fire Sector Federation publishes guidance on choosing a good assessor.

Be wary, fire safety consulting is not a regulated industry – so anyone can set up as if they are an expert, without any training or qualifications.

You can ask for references from previous clients to ensure the assessor has experience with the type of property they’re inspecting. As with building works, don’t forget to obtain a range of alternative quotes to ensure that you are choosing the best possible assessor.

For small holiday lets, it should cost between £100 and £200 for a consultation. It is a good idea to make sure that the scope of the work is agreed in advance and in writing.

You should keep a record of all inspections carried out on the property and the recommendations that were made by the assessor. For the most complicated properties you may need to employ a qualified engineer with experience in fire safety.

Doing the assessment

If you have decided to do the assessment yourself, following the template provided in the Government advice on paying guest accommodation is a good first step when considering how to start.

Questions include whether electrical installations have been inspected within the last five years and whether they are regularly tested.

The assessment requires that gas appliances are checked every year and portable heaters should also be inspected regularly.

Escape routes should be kept clear and the walls and structures protecting the stairway in a multi-story home should be fire-resistant, as should doors leading to an escape route. This is called compartmentation, and allows owners to temporarily “close off” fires if they break out.

Artificial lighting should be installed along escape routes for guests unfamiliar with the layout of the home, especially on steep staircases and in tight spaces.

Hosts will need to fill out an action plan at the end of the assessment of measures they will introduce to improve fire prevention and protection.

Alternatively, owners can use a five-step framework, first considering fire hazards, then people at risk, before evaluating and implementing actions.

Hosts should then record their findings and train staff accordingly, and regularly review the policies.

London Fire Consultants’ Mr Tudor says that risk assessments break down fire safety into several different factors, all of which need to be considered.

“The fire risk assessments are comprehensive, looking at various aspects, and it’s broken down into the physical fire measures that are in the building, broken down into passive and active,” he explains.

“Passive would be compartmentation, that’s there all the time, and active would be protection, your fire extinguishers and fire blankets.

“The report would look at how the building is managed as well, for fire safety.”

If you are the “responsible person” for a building which is not a domestic home, you also have a number of duties under Section 156 of the Building Safety Act 2022 to consider.

Not only must the fire risk assessment be a complete written account, you must also record the names of any consultants you employ to carry out the assessment.

You will need to contact any other responsible people in the property and share your contact details, including a UK-based address with them.

If you sell or employ someone to manage the building, you will need to pass on all the relevant information about fire precautions to them at the time.

What happens if you are in breach of the rules?

Non-compliant holiday lets could be shut down and the owners fined (an unlimited amount) or imprisoned for up to two years if inspections by fire services find that they’ve broken the rules, which are part of the third phase of the Home Office’s fire safety reform programme.

Take it seriously

It might seem like a boring chore, but having a written fire safety assessment will become a requirement for anyone letting out a room to paying guests – even if it’s only for a night.

Mr Tudor says owners should be well aware of the potential dangers of not doing a fire risk assessment and that doing one could save their business.

“Understand the severity of and the impacts of a fire if you get it wrong. It isn’t just ticking boxes, if it does go wrong, the consequences can be loss of life, and the implications are up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine,” the fire expert says.

