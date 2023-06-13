Fire rips through six-storey building in Marylebone

(London Fire Brigade)

A fire has engulfed the roof of a six-storey office building in Marylebone that was under refurbishment.

A dozen fire engines and around 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze on George Street after first being called to the scene just after 6pm.

Road closures are in place at the junction of George Street and Baker Street.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Baker Street Live! Fire. Road closed. pic.twitter.com/6bQk3IXDhh — Neil Patel | N1 (@rappingyogi) June 13, 2023

Station Commander Chris Young, who is at the scene, said: “Crews have been working in challenging conditions but have made good progress putting this fire out.

“However, part of the roof remains alight and we are likely to be at the scene well into this evening. We would ask that drivers continue to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

It is understood the building is a commercial property and the top floors were believed to be derelict when the fire broke out.

Several solar panels are also involved. Two 32 metre turntable ladders are in use and the Brigade’s drone team are assisting by providing an aerial view of the incident.

Crews from Euston, Soho, Chelsea, Paddington, Kensington and surrounding fire stations are attending.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.