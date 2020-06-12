Fire rips through commercial building in downtown Nelson, B.C.

Four businesses have been seriously damaged after a major fire gutted a building in downtown Nelson, in southeastern B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say the fire in the two-storey wooden building at 524 Victoria St. originated inside a pottery shop.

The structure was also home to a Thai restaurant, a tattoo parlour and a dry cleaner. All of the businesses appear to have suffered major smoke and water damage.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames before they spread to any other buildings in the downtown core. CBC has contacted the Nelson Fire Department for more details about what happened, but firefighters have yet to respond.