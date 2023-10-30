Fire service review suggests mothballing tankers to cut costs

Saint John's fire department could save money safely by encouraging fire prevention, dropping its tankers and sending lighter teams to some calls, according to a fire service review commissioned by the city.

The 175-page, $95,000 document was commissioned by the city of Saint John in 2021 after the city's operational audit the previous year by Ernst & Young. The review, by London, Ont., firm Pomax, carries eight recommendations, and is intended to help develop a strategic plan for the city.

The city's public safety committee voted to receive the report Wednesday and form a team led by CAO Brent McGovern to consider how to prioritize its suggestions, including which are for now and which would be considered long term.

"I thought it was a good overview to take a look at, they put a lot of stuff on the table," Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon told Brunswick News. "We'll see where we go with it."

Pomax's Jon Hambides told the committee that reassessing "time-honoured" approaches can reduce risk and costs, and said that while the Saint John fire department receives around 5,000 calls a year, about 20 to 30 per cent of those can be considered emergencies, while 10 to 15 per cent are "potentially time sensitive or critical."

"There’s substantial opportunity to implement efficiency and effectiveness and risk reduction initiatives that can improve community safety and hold the line on cost increases," he said.

Reardon said the city has to make evidence-based decisions to best use taxpayer money, but acknowledged there is an emotional component to cutting back on potentially life-saving emergency response.

"We'll have to recognize that, and balance that with efficiencies, risks, etcetera," she said.

Hambides said the best way to reduce risk and costs is to reduce fire incidents altogether, and suggested the department shift its focus to fire prevention and public education across all sections, not just a single team of six to seven people.

He said triggering behaviour usually occurs well prior to a 911 call, such as poor maintenance, choices or weather, and suggests that some of the triggers can be "influenced," leading to fewer emergencies. The review covers a time period from 2018 to 2020. Hambides said in that time, the fire department responded to 45-68 structure fires per year, about 350 other fires, 300-400 traffic collisions, 3,000 medical incidents and 600 automatic alarms.

According to Hambides, research shows that automatic alarms are "almost always false" but the fire department doesn't track how many turn out that way. While fire departments often respond to vehicle crashes to manage fluid spills and traffic, Hambides said there's "no evidence of high risk" in those cases, and that high-risk incidents such as entrapments only happened four to nine times a year.

He suggests that in some cases, the fire department could send an SUV with a pair of firefighters instead of a full truck loaded with four, to determine whether a truck is needed. The report recommends also training fire dispatchers to provide more information to determine proper response, including sending only the necessary equipment.

In addition to decommissioning three reserve vehicles, the report also recommends decommissioning the department's two tanker trucks, which are used when fire hydrants are not available, suggesting that partnerships with other services could cover any gaps.

When committee chair David Hickey noted that the tankers were just used as critical parts of response to the AIM fire in September, Hambides noted that major industrial incidents come along every five years. He said that there are hundreds of residence fires in that time, and with Saint John's older housing stock, particularly uptown, that presents additional risk.

Hickey told Brunswick News that while there may be more fires, large industrial fires can have more elevated consequences.

"I think our industrial reality in this community far outweighs the residential because of the consequence it has in our community," Hickey said. "One of our average ... residential fires doesn't shut down the community for a day like the fire at AIM does, or have the public health implications."

Following the Erst & Young audit, Saint John council moved to cut $1.9 million in fire department spending by cutting 24 firefighter positions and the closure of Fire Station 8 in Millidgeville. The fire review states that there is "no evidence" closing the station led to unacceptable increased risk, and recommends that the building be disposed of.

"That wasn't really surprising to me," Reardon said. "You looked at risks in there, one of the top risks is your older buildings, and out where Fire Station 8 is, there aren't a lot of old buildings, the old buildings are in the uptown area."

The fire department's proposed budget for 2024 is $25.8 million, approximately $1.1 million more than last year and about 14% of the city's $184 million operating budget.

With files from Emma McPhee

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal