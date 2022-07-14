Fire Resistant Glass Market Size, Growth Drivers and Forecast 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the Fire Resistant Glass Market are Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, NSG Pilkington, Pyroguard, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd and many more players profiled.

Pune, India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire resistant glass market is set to gain momentum from its ability to provide protection against flames and smoke. It is capable of blocking heat transfer. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, The report further states that fire resistant glass is often produced by using numerous layers of glass, as well as fire resistive interlayers.

The whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several industries have shut down their manufacturing facilities and have shifted towards the production of hand sanitizers, PPE kits, and masks to cater to high demand from front-line workers, as well as common people. Our reports include an in-depth analysis of every factor that can either drive or hamper the overall market growth. It will help you focus on the right areas for investments.

A list of all the reputed fire resistant glass manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Saint-Gobain

  • SCHOTT AG

  • NSG Pilkington

  • Pyroguard

  • Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

  • Other prominent key players

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Number of Fire-related Accidents to Drive Growth

The rising investments by governments of various countries worldwide in automobiles and commercial & residential building projects are likely to bolster the fire resistant glass market growth in the near future. Also, the increasing number of accidents associated with fire would surge the demand for fire resistant glasses.

Furthermore, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have imposed stringent norms and regulations to increase vehicular safety for reducing the number of accidents. Apart from that, the increasing use of fire resistant glasses in residential and commercial buildings because of certain standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would contribute to this growth. However, rising fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as boron oxide and silicon may obstruct demand.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand from End-use Industries in India & China to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America is set to generate the largest fire resistant glass market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the imposition of strict rules and regulations by government authorities to lower fire-related accidents and mishaps. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the fastest growth region backed by the increasing demand for fire resistant glasses from end-use industries located in India and China.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By Source

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Companies covered in the Fire Resistant Glass Market are  Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, NSG Pilkington, Pyroguard, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd and many more players profiled.

 

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Research & Development Activities to Develop Unique Products

The market for fire resistant glasses is fragmented with the presence of some of the leading companies, namely, Pyroguard, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain, NSG Pilkington, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., and SCHOTT AG. They are mainly aiming to bring about technological advancements in their existing products by conducting extensive research and development activities.

