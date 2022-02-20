Fire at PNE fairgrounds leads to exploding fuel tanks and destroyed vehicles

Emergency responders are seen attending a fire at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) fairgrounds in Vancouver's Hastings Park on Feb. 20, 2022. (Liam Britten/CBC - image credit)

A large fire at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) fairgrounds in Vancouver's Hastings Park led to multiple vehicles being destroyed early Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported in the fire. However, multiple fuel tanks and propane tanks exploded late Saturday night, leading to a three-alarm response from fire crews.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, with crews still investigating the cause as of 8 a.m. PT on Feb. 20.

The garden shop at the fairgrounds was totally lost to the fire. Multiple vehicles, two Zamboni vehicles, and around a dozen trucks were destroyed too.

"[The fire was caused by] what we call a heavy fuel load," said Assistant Vancouver Fire Chief Brian Bertuzzi. "The shops were quite full."

Bertuzzi confirmed two other shops were damaged on the PNE fairgrounds, and more than 40 firefighters responded to the incident.

Emergency responders intend to stay on scene Sunday until the cause of the fire is determined.

The roads around Hastings Park were cordoned off for multiple blocks after the fire broke out, with loud blasts heard in the area due to exploding fuel tanks.

Hastings Park was the site of a confrontation between vaccine mandate protesters and counter-protesters earlier on Saturday, but no violence was reported and protesters mostly stayed apart.