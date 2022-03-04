Fire at nuclear power plant from Russian attack sparks fears of 'Fukushima-style meltdown'

A power-generating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine, is shown on June 12, 2008. Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, March 4, 2022, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

Fears of an unprecedented nuclear disaster spread rapidly overnight when part of Europe’s largest nuclear plant caught on fire as Russian forces shelled the area.

Amid a stream of confusing, alarming and at time conflicting information about the incident, The International Atomic Energy Agency soon said the "serious situation" had not affected essential equipment at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and that there had been no change in radiation levels.

That didn't stop Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from giving an emotional plea to his nation and all of Europe in an overnight video address.

“If there is an explosion – that’s the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe,” Zelenskyy said. “Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops. Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station."

WATCH: Reports of shelling and fire at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

WATCH: Ukraine refugees find help through Facebook groups

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant’s reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.

Still, the description from the scene painted troubling images.

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

Firefighters could not get near the flames because they are being shot at, he said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine tweeted "If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!"

But experts say the situation, while extremely dangerous, was unlikely to produce an apocalyptic explosion.

While comparisons to Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which occurred about 300 miles away from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, were understandable, the incidents are not easy to equate, according to James M. Acton, the co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Story continues

Jon B. Wolfsthal, former senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council, tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia power plant was "inherently more safe and protected than the Chernobyl."

Acton said in the worst case scenario, the incident could result in a "Fukushima-style meltdown."

In that nuclear incident, a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, triggering the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation, and causing more than 160,000 people to evacuate.

Because fire in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility threatened to disrupt the plant's cooling operations, the danger was similar in the overnight incident in Ukraine, Acton said.

"Without cooling, there will be a meltdown — precisely what happened at Fukushima in 2011," Acton tweeted.

But late into the evening, Acton said that the worst seemed to be over. "The immediate danger to Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant appears to have passed," he tweeted. "But tonight's events underscore the dangers facing all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

The Chernobyl disaster, while geographically close, was caused by a different process, Acton told USA TODAY. It was caused by operator error and led to a different level of danger — a situation where the nuclear fuel explodes.

At least 28 people were killed by the Chernobyl disaster, but thousands more have died from cancer as a result of radiation that spread after the explosion and fire. The effects of radiation on the environment and humans is still being studied.

Contributing: Katie Vogel, USA TODAY;The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire prompts Chernobyl comparisons