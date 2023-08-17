Buildings evacuated and roads closed after fire in Moorgate

A fire has broken out at a building in the City of London, closing several roads and sending thick black smoke issuing into the air.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene in Moorgate on Thursday lunchtime following reports of a fire at a disused office block.

Due to the blaze, approximately 1,248 people were evacuated as a precaution by the LFB, but no injuries were reported.

Although the cause of the incident remains unknown, the LFB said it occurred on the tenth floor which was destroyed by the fire.

Around 40 firefighters and six engines were called to the blaze, near the Barbican, which was first reported at 11.22am and under control by 12.48pm.

“A large amount of smoke is being produced,” the LFB warned.

City of London Police said several roads in the area - Moorfields, Wood Street and Fore Street - are closed to traffic due to the fire.

Dillan Patel, 27, who works in tech at the Ropemaker Building, was due to arrive at the office around lunchtime. He received a message from his colleagues at midday telling him the building had been evacuated.

View from my balcony 😱. Looks like a major fire in the building above the Rack & Tenter pub at Moorgate . Stinks of plastics. pic.twitter.com/HzVB1DQPRP — Sarah Gaventa (@sgaventa) August 17, 2023

He told the Standard: “I believe the fire was at one of the adjacent buildings.”

One eyewitness said: “It was above the Rack and Tenter pub, by Citypoint. There were flames and smoke coming out of the top.”