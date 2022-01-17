‘Fire Mike McCarthy.’ Media, former players rip Dallas Cowboys Mike McCarthy after loss

The Dallas Cowboys made another quick exit from the playoffs and head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat.

McCarthy, in his first playoff game with the Cowboys, is being roasted by NFL media, including former players, after the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Most were specifically coming after McCarthy for allowing offensive coordinator to call a quarterback draw up the middle of the field with only 14 seconds left on the clock. Time expired before Dak Prescott could get another snap off for one final attempt at a game-tying touchdown.

It was the Cowboys first playoff game since the 2018 season and McCarthy’s first playoff game since he coached the Green Bay Packers in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game in January 2017.

McCarthy said he wasn’t worried about his job security.

“I don’t have any concerns,” he said. “I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.”

