Fire at Lexington furniture store intentionally set, investigator says

A fire at the At Home store in the Hamburg area of Lexington has been determined to be intentionally set, according to the fire investigator.

Firefighters were first called to the furniture store at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke in the structure, according to the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they found flames inside the building and the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Firefighters said the building’s overhead sprinkler system was activated and helped control the fire. The building was evacuated as firefighters initially arrived and no injuries were reported.

The investigation into who started the fire remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arson Tip Line at 859-231-5672 or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov.

An employee at the store told WKYT the store is expected to be closed for a few days.