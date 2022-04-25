‘Fire Island’ Trailer: Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang Make a Gay ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Fox Searchlight

True Pride and Prejudice fans will remember Elizabeth Bennet’s one true dream, apart from settling down with the dreamy Mr. Darcy: to visit Fire Island. While she never got to visit the summer getaway spot—as far as we know, at least—Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster uphold her legacy in the trailer for their new romantic comedy, Fire Island.

Yes, this topless parade of super fit men is based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, with sunny pools and a luxurious waterfront replacing the novel’s moody rainy setting. In the first look at Hulu’s summery rom-com, a big friend group of gay men voyage out to the sacred destination, ready to embrace a summer’s worth of romance, drinking, and Speedos.

How does one find a massive friend group ready to embark on a wild summer vacation year after year? Forged in fire, this crew met at a horrible brunch spot while waiting tables. They were lucky enough to meet Erin (Margaret Cho), who owns a shack on the island. But they seem to have outgrown those accommodations in the trailer, crashing a beachside mansion full of beach hotties and booze far out of their pay range.

Although there doesn’t seem to be a new Keira Knightley/Matthew Macfadyen in the trailer—most of the romance is kept under wraps—the goal of Fire Island was not to recreate Pride and Prejudice beat for beat. Booster opened up about the influence of Austen’s romances on the project while chatting with Vanity Fair.

“Jane Austen’s observations about the way people are awful to each other without being awful to each other—I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is shade. This is what gay men do all the time,’” Booster said. He also recalls reading Pride and Prejudice in the Pines and getting the idea for the film: “I turned to Bowen and was like ‘I should write Pride and Prejudice set on Fire Island. Wouldn’t that be so funny?’”

Fire Island wasn’t always set for a Hulu release. Back in 2019, the late Quibi announced they would develop the comedy series Trip starring, created, and written by Joel Kim Booster. With the demise of Quibi came the end of the original project—until Searchlight Pictures picked up Booster’s script. Attaching Andrew Ahn to direct and spinning the series into a film, Fire Island was reborn.

In addition to Booster and Yang, Fire Island’s cast includes Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Nick Adams, and more fun folks boarding the ferry for an unforgettable summer.

Fire Island will debut on Hulu on June 3.

