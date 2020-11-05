Fire inspectors, bylaw officers to help enforce COVID-19 rules: Manitoba premier

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is adding to its list of people who are enforcing public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says fire safety inspectors, motor carrier enforcement officers and municipal bylaw officers will help apply the rules.

He says that will raise the total number of enforcers to more than 3,200.

The province has cracked down following a spike in COVID-19 cases with rules that include a limit of five people for public gatherings.

Winnipeg police said this week they are prepared to start going to people's homes to enforce that measure if they receive a complaint.

Pallister also says the province will provide financial assistance to municipalities to help pay for the enforcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020

The Canadian Press