Fire at Hurst apartments sends two to hospital, damages two units

Two people were taken to Texas Health HEB after a Hurst apartment fire left them with minor injuries, according to a news release from the Hurst Fire Department.

The fire, at Hunter Chase Apartments off Bedford Euless Road, started around 11:45 a.m. Friday and was quickly contained by firefighters, but two apartment units sustained serious damage, according to the release.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. The fire department did not release any initial estimates as to the cost of the damages.