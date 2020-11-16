Fire at hospital in Burnaby, B.C., forces ER closure as damage assessed

BURNABY, B.C. — A fire at the hospital in Burnaby, B.C., has forced the temporary closure of the emergency department.

A statement from Fraser Health says the fire started in one wing and affected several other areas of the building.

The health authority says 18 patients have been transferred to other hospitals because of the air quality in some areas, although no one was hurt in the fire that started late Sunday.

The statement says the fire did not damage the ER and the temporary closure is to ensure patients and staff are safe.

The damage is being assessed and Fraser Health says those who need urgent care are asked to visit other hospitals or care centres for help.

The authority didn't say what caused the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press