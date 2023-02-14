Fire guts buses at Elk Grove preschool. If it was a deliberate act, who set the blaze?

Buses that burst into flames Sunday outside an Elk Grove preschool were suspected to have been deliberately set on fire, but little information about the cause was available Monday.

The fire abut 8:30 p.m. outside Elk Grove KinderCare, 9250 Elk Grove Florin Road, gutted three of the preschool’s buses.

Blackened hulks remained in their parking stalls late Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt. Staff at the preschool directed queries to KinderCare’s Portland home offices, where a spokeswoman said officials had few details Monday.

“Sometime last night, somebody set fire to three of the four buses,” spokeswoman Colleen Moran said. “We’re glad that, if it did happen, that it happened after hours.”

Cosumnes Fire Department officials late Monday afternoon were still gathering information from fire crews that responded to the blaze. Elk Grove police said its officers are forwarding their reports to Cosumnes Fire arson investigators.

No information on any possible suspects was released.

Residents near the preschool at Bond and Elk Grove Florin roads took to social media with reports of loud booms sounding from the area. Police later said the sound may have been tires exploding in the fire’s intense heat.