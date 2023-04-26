Fire at Gaston County strip mall started by ‘improvised incendiary device,’ police say

A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in a strip mall south of Gastonia was started by an “improvised incendiary device,” according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The fire happened just after 2 a.m. at Crowders Plaza off of York Highway, south of Davis Park Road.

According to the police department, two businesses in the strip mall were targeted, and the two fires were “intentionally set.”

The owners of Herbal Life are cleaning up significant damage.

The owner of Gizmo Logic said his tech repair company of 20 years is a total loss.

“There’s a lot of expensive things that were in the store,” said Javier Medina, the owner of Gizmo Logic. “You could’ve stolen something and made money instead of just destroying all my stuff.”

Medina gave authorities memory cards from five cameras that were recording when the fire started.

“They were able to get the cards out of the melted ones, and they were able to get the card out of the camera that was outside,” Medina said. “They didn’t disclose who he saw, but he did see a vehicle and a face.”

He’s optimistic detectives will track down the person responsible.

“I’m hopeful. I’d like to find out who did it. It was senseless,” Medina said.

Police haven’t given many other details yet, but the department did confirm that an arson investigation is underway after the Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office found the fires were caused by an incendiary device.

GCPD is looking to talk to anyone with information about the fires. If you have a tip, you can call 704-866-3320.