Fire & Fury Corps pays homage to martyrs on 74th Infantry Day

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Fire & Fury Corps celebrated the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday with its General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General PGK Menon laying a wreath at the War Memorial in Leh and paying homage to the brave heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon, in his message, complimented the Infantrymen for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit, while serving under trying and difficult conditions.

He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders in the Ladakh region, with fortitude and elan. He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the bravehearts and always keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.

The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders.

The bold and gallant actions carried out by the Indian Infantry Battalions in the ensuing days ensured that the nefarious designs of the Pakistan Army were forcefully defeated.

In the Ladakh Sector, Infantry battalions of the Indian Army have been part of every war fought in the Sector, bringing laurels to the Army and to the nation.

The saga of courage and sacrifice displayed during the battle of Rezang La in 1962 and more recently during Operation Vijay in the Kargil Sector are testimonies to the spirit of sacrifice of the Indian Infantry soldier.

Notably, of the 21 Param Vir Chakras awarded to date, seven PVCs were awarded to officers and men who fought in the Ladakh Sector, including three posthumous awards. (ANI)