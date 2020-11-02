'Fire Fauci': Trump tells Florida rally he will sack coronavirus expert 'a little after the election'

Donald Trump has told supporters he will fire his administration’s top virus expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after the crowd at a rally in Miami chanted for him to do so.

Since the start of the pandemic, the president and Dr Fauci have publicly disagreed on a number of points, though the epidemiologist has become a popular figure for his measured advice on tackling Covid-19.

On Sunday evening, Mr Trump railed against media coverage of the coronavirus crisis, adding that after Tuesday’s election “you won’t hear much about it”.

As soon as Mr Trump said this, his supporters, many of whom were without masks – started chanting “Fire Fauci”.

Mr Trump stayed silent during the chants, after which he told the crowd: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election." He added: "I appreciate the advice.”

Over the last few months, relations between the president and the leading expert on the US’s coronavirus taskforce have steadily worsened.

In an interview with the Washington Post on Sunday, Dr Fauci sought an urgent change in the government’s policy on handling Covid-19, saying the US was “not a good situation”.

The interview drew a sharp response from a White House spokesperson, who accused Dr Fauci of playing politics three days before the election on 3 November.

