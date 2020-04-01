The best remote car starters for 2020

Convenience and comfort rule the day in 2020. If you live in a part of the world where temperatures are cold, having a remote car starter makes your day better. You can start your car from the comfort of your home or office, so it is warm when you get in a few minutes later.

The best remote car starters are reliable and have a substantial range of at least one mile. They have remotes that are easy to use and have replaceable batteries.

Directed Electronics Python 4806P

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Best car remote starters

Range: 1 mile

Paging: Two-way communication

Price: $160

The Python 4806P is a top-shelf remote car starter with a number of segment-leading features, but it remains well within the realm of affordability. Highlights include two-way communication, a full mile of starter range, and four auxiliary outputs for add-on devices. To use the SmartStart smartphone app, you can equip Python’s DSM200 or DSM250 modules.

A mile of range may sound like complete overkill, but as a general rule, a remote starter with a longer range also means one with strong transmitter power. If you want to start your car from within a building or through a wall, you’ll need a high-powered unit. Choosing a starter with a tiny range, by comparison, probably means you’ll need a clear shot at your vehicle to start it.

Amazon

Clifford 470.6X

Best car remote starters

Range: 1 mile

Paging: Two-way communication

Price: $169

Clifford’s 470.6X

remote starter adds a few nifty features to the Python’s robust list. A major highlight of the Clifford unit is its SuperCode security encryption aimed at thwarting would-be hackers. This is a common concern for remote starter shoppers, and one that’s usually only addressed by the more expensive units.

Other key features include an LCD screen that shows vehicle status and confirm commands, two-way communication, a mile of range, the SmartStart smartphone app, four auxiliary channels, valet mode, panic mode, and vehicle temperature monitoring. If there’s one thing the Clifford system lacks, it’s a proper car alarm. Fortunately, this is something you can add with compatible modules.

Story continues

Amazon

Avital 4103LX

Best car remote starters

Range: 1,200 feet

Paging: One-way communication

Price: $41

If you’re keen on a remote car starter, but the $100 or $200 range of products is too rich for your blood, check out the Avital 4103LX. Supremely affordable yet rich in features, the Avital system boasts two remotes, keyless entry, a dedicated trunk release, 1,200 feet of range, and a single auxiliary hookup. Think of this more as a replacement for your standard remote entry system, but with an upgrade for remote ignition.

At this price point, you’ll have to make do without a smartphone app, an LCD, or vehicle monitoring systems, but sometimes functional is better than fancy.

Amazon

Viper 5706V

Viper 5706V

Range: 1 mile

Paging: Two-way communication

Price: $260

Viper has become the default aftermarket system for those looking to upgrade a car’s security or remote-activated functions. The company’s esteemed reputation means you’ll have to fork over a chunk of change for its latest remote starter system, but it also means original equipment manufacturer-quality form and function.

The LC3 is Viper’s third-generation transmitter. It includes a mile of range, two-way communication, a large LED display, a rechargeable remote, valet mode, in-car vehicle temperature display, the SmartStart app, and dual car integration (you can use one remote for two cars). We like the in-vehicle temperature display, because you can tell how hot or cold the cabin is before you get in, and extend your car’s runtime to warm up or cool down the cabin.

Amazon

Audiovox APS57Z

Audiovox APS57Z

Range: 1,500 feet

Paging: One-way communication

Price: $58

The Audiovox APS57Z is one of the cheaper, more basic remote start systems on the market. It has a range of 1,500 feet, and its three-button remotes only offer one-way communication, but it’s a good choice for motorists seeking a basic remote without the extra bells and whistles.

Cheap doesn’t mean basic, either. Audiovox’s system starts your engine and keeps it on for a predetermined amount of time ranging from five minutes to an hour. It’s compatible with hybrid vehicles, too. It also lets you lock and unlock the car from a distance, and pop the trunk open, all within a range of 1,500 feet. CarLink capability is optional.

Amazon