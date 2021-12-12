‘FIRE EVERYBODY.’ Raiders fans were furious about blowout loss to the KC Chiefs

The Raiders’ playoff hopes were likely extinguished Sunday as the Chiefs rolled to a blowout victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Las Vegas, the high point on Sunday was when the Raiders held a pregame team huddle on the Chiefs’ logo at the middle of the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Once the game started, the Raiders, 6-7, committed a turnover on their first play and have five total in the game.

It’s an understatement to say Raiders fans were not happy. Here is part of what they were saying on social media during and after the Chiefs’ 48-9 victory.

I give up. Time to blow it all up...#Raiders #RaiderNation — Dre Silva (@dre_silva11) December 12, 2021

Time@to pull Carr. Don’t care and feel bad. But we have seen this story too many times. — mashman4077 (@mashman4077) December 12, 2021

Honestly, I’m down with disbanding the franchise and I’m not kidding. On my dead family I would not care.



You guys suck. @Raiders — (@Nesify_) December 12, 2021

I’m so embarrassed to be a raider fan man — Jaylnc (@Jaylnc1) December 12, 2021

Someone needs to find out who's idea was it to dance around on chiefs 50. Then don't care who it is release his ass. — Jason Thompson (@Dwaiders) December 12, 2021

I’m #RaiderNation down to my dna… I would like to see Carr go to Green-bay or New Orleans. He deserves better than you mfers tbh. Really brutal 8 years. https://t.co/myMOC7Lgz3 pic.twitter.com/2XeS0EdPjw — Richard Valenzuela (‍️,‍️) (@valrich79) December 12, 2021

Definition of insanity for me is watching the Raiders year after year expecting different results #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/t1eXQoynCf — Justin Dauphinais (@JDMigizii) December 12, 2021

@Raiders when the team is trash and have been for years, as a fan you learn to have no expectations. And you get to enjoy Sundays even more #RaiderNation — egnicepr (@ENice1pr) December 12, 2021

At least it’s over They can’t hurt us anymore #RaiderNation — G (@G_blitt) December 12, 2021

My expectations were low going in and I'm still disappointed. #RaiderNation — Steve (@no_treefiddy) December 12, 2021

I’ve seen enough, this might not be on Carr but we sure as hell ain’t scoring with him, get mariota in there — Las Vegas Raiders Fan Page (@LVRaidersFP) December 12, 2021

In a season where it looked like franchise was finally turning the corner it's back to 'rebuilding' again. Depressing — (@KeefMc80) December 12, 2021