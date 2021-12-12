‘FIRE EVERYBODY.’ Raiders fans were furious about blowout loss to the KC Chiefs

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
In this article:
The Raiders’ playoff hopes were likely extinguished Sunday as the Chiefs rolled to a blowout victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Las Vegas, the high point on Sunday was when the Raiders held a pregame team huddle on the Chiefs’ logo at the middle of the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Once the game started, the Raiders, 6-7, committed a turnover on their first play and have five total in the game.

It’s an understatement to say Raiders fans were not happy. Here is part of what they were saying on social media during and after the Chiefs’ 48-9 victory.

