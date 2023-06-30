Fire erupts out at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank

A fire broke out Friday afternoon at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, news outlets and social media users reported.

Images on social media showed smoke rising from the studio, recognizable by its iconic water tower.

Footage from ABC-TV Channel 7 showed fire crews on the roof of a building.

Neither Burbank fire nor police immediately responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.