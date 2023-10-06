Fire engulfs Ryder Cup hospitality area at Marco Simone Golf Club

The grandstand by the 1st tee at Marco Simone has gone up in flames

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of a huge fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, the venue for last week’s Ryder Cup.

The inferno, which sent plumes of black smoke up into the air, was brought under control with no casualties. But not before it destroyed a three-story hospitality pavilion to the right side of the first fairway where four days earlier some of the best golfers in the world had teed off. Europe won the biennial match against the United States 16.5-11.5, sparking joyous celebrations.

It was hard to tally those scenes with the dramatic pictures which emerged on social media after the fire took hold. Local news stated that five teams of firefighters, as well as ambulances and police, arrived swiftly on the scene.

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe, posted at 18:51 UK time, said the blaze had been “brought under control” with “nobody injured”.

The damage left by the fire after it had been bought under control - Shutterstock/Serrano

Local residents may be asked to vacate their homes doe to poor air quality - Brett Pavitt

“Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

The weather last week was warm - in the high 20s - and dry throughout. Four days ago those same fairways and hospitality units were packed with fans. Around 50,000 spectators attended the 44th Ryder Cup each day, with a total attendance of . 271,191 for the six days that the course was open to spectators, the Italian Golf Federation said.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that local residents might be asked to vacate their homes due to the “unbreathable air”. It added that all roads leading to the golf club have been closed.

Europe’s victory, which was eventually secured by England’s Tommy Fleetwood when he defeated Rickie Fowler 3&2 late on Sunday afternoon, prompted wild celebrations from fans and players. The United States’s losing streak in Europe now stretches back over 30 years.